As a result of that investigation, police said, Duckwilder also was charged in the death of Alexander Nwogu, 23, on Oct. 5, 2020. Early that morning, Nwogu was at the Shell gas station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW at Fessenden Street, when he was killed, police said.
Nwogu suffered blunt trauma to the back of his head and a single gunshot wound to the middle of his back, according to a police report, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nwogu recently had earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial and systems engineering at Virginia Tech, a spokesman for the school said at the time. His friends said had just started working at a consulting firm in Northern Virginia.
“He had a beautiful soul and he would have done a lot in this world. He was taken way too soon from us. It’s not fair,” Nwogu’s fraternity brother William Ventura said in an interview last year.
The Roanoke Times had featured Nwogu in an article last year about college seniors having to forgo a traditional graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nwogu told the newspaper that his father, an officer in the Nigerian army, had planned to travel to the United States for the graduation but canceled when the in-person ceremony was called off.
“To lose that experience is heartbreaking,” Nwogu told the newspaper.
Also on Sunday, D.C. police announced the start of two homicide cases involving female victims.
In the most recent, just after 10 p.m. Saturday police were called to the 3600 block of Jay Street NE for the sounds of gunshots. They found Angela White-Hooks, 52, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.
Also on Saturday, about 1:25 a.m. police were called to the unit block of 54th Street SE. They found Rickisha Waller-Henderson, 38, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.