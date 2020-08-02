A man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in Southeast Washington in April, D.C. police said.

Wesley Scott, 20, of Southeast was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of David Deandre Young, 28, of Clinton, Md., police said.

Young was found fatally wounded about 6:50 p.m. April 3 in the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE, after a shooting was reported, police said.

Police also said a juvenile male was treated for a gunshot wound.

They said they are continuing to investigate.