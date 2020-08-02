By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowAugust 2, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDTA man was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in Southeast Washington in April, D.C. police said.Wesley Scott, 20, of Southeast was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of David Deandre Young, 28, of Clinton, Md., police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightYoung was found fatally wounded about 6:50 p.m. April 3 in the 3400 block of 22nd Street SE, after a shooting was reported, police said.Police also said a juvenile male was treated for a gunshot wound.They said they are continuing to investigate. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.