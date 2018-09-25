A Northwest Washington man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting this month in Suitland, Md.

Tyrone Smith Jr., 38, has been charged with first-degree murder and related counts in the slaying of Anthony Burress, 50, of District Heights, Prince George’s County police said.

Burress was found with gunshot wounds about 11 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of Silver Park Drive, police said. He died Sept. 14 of complications from the shooting, police said.

The shooting was the result of a dispute, police said.

Smith is being held without bond.