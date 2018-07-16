Police arrested a Northwest Washington man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old after robbing him.

Davion Ballinger, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Amer Miller, 17, according to Prince George’s County police.

Miller was shot shortly after midnight on Saturday in the 2400 block of Kent Village Drive, police said.

A passerby took Miller to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Ballinger robbed Miller before the shooting, police said.

Detectives arrested Ballinger hours after the shooting, police said. Police did not detail what was taken from Miller.

Ballinger is being held in jail without bond.