Police found a man tied up in a Southeast Washington apartment that had been set on fire, in December. Authorities arrested a suspect on Monday. (Courtesy of D.C. Fire and EMS)

Police on Monday charged a man with tying up his girlfriend’s father in the victim’s apartment in Southeast Washington and setting it on fire, authorities said.

Shawn Eugene Parker, 46, of Southeast, was charged with assault with intent to kill. He could make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday. Police said the victim was critically injured.

The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 in the 4500 block of Third Street SE. A police report said the victim was found lying on the floor of his apartment, “tied and taped up.” His hands were restrained behind his back, and he had injuries to his face. He was found in a first floor apartment.

Police did not have an update on the victim’s condition but said he survived. Authorities did not provide a motive in the case but said the suspect was dating the victim’s daughter at the time of the attack.