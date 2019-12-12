Authorities said a 22-year-old man was charged in the June slaying of a another man in the District.

D.C. Police said Brandon Wiggins, of Northeast Washington, was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of Damon Bell, 43, of no fixed address.

Bell was killed on June 14. Police said he was found inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Virginia Avenue NE. He had several gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where he died.