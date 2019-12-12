By Dana Hedgpeth closeDana HedgpethReporter covering local breaking newsEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 12, 2019 at 6:59 AM ESTAuthorities said a 22-year-old man was charged in the June slaying of a another man in the District.D.C. Police said Brandon Wiggins, of Northeast Washington, was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the death of Damon Bell, 43, of no fixed address.Bell was killed on June 14. Police said he was found inside a vehicle in the 1600 block of West Virginia Avenue NE. He had several gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital, where he died.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy