A police spokesman said Fields had been in a relationship with the victim, Marquita Lucas, who lived in Northwest and had been studying to be a nurse.

Police said they believe that Lucas was killed early on Aug. 17 inside a residence in the 3700 block of Horner Place SE, near Congress Heights, and that her body was driven 23 miles to a field off Crain Highway across from Bowie Town Center and set on fire.

AD

Authorities have not disclosed how Lucas was killed or commented on a motive. Additional details will be released when Fields appears in court, possibly Wednesday.

AD

Lucas’s family had identified the body from a tattoo of a memorial ribbon that she had put on her arm to honor her mother, Charlotte Lucas, who died of cancer in August 2018. Marquita Lucas’s body was discovered on the anniversary of her mother’s interment.

AD