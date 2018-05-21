A District man charged in the May 16 beating death of his girlfriend’s 1-year-old son had a history of domestic abuse and was participating in a domestic violence counseling class at the time of the child’s death, a federal prosecutor said Monday in D.C. Superior Court.

Authorities charged Brian J. Wooden, 28, with first-degree felony murder in the slaying of Carter Sanders.

An autopsy found the boy suffered from skull fractures and brain injuries, liver lacerations, and nerve damage in both of his eyes. A medical examiner determined Carter died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

Authorities say Wooden beat Carter while he was caring for the boy after his mother went to work. That morning, Wooden dropped off Carter’s mother at the Gallery Place Metro station so she could be at work by 6:45 a.m., according to court documents. Wooden had just gotten off work at a Nordstrom’s Department Store warehouse at about 4:30 that morning.

Wooden told authorities that he took Carter to stay with a relative at about 9 a.m. so he could attend the counseling class. The class was part of a 2017 second-degree assault case involving a former girlfriend in Prince George’s County, according to a prosecutor. That case remains pending.

Wooden said he returned from class at about 11 a.m., picked up the boy and went back to his apartment.

A witness told police that sometime after 5 p.m. that evening, Wooden was outside of the apartment building and that the infant was in the child safety seat behind the driver’s seat of Wooden’s Jeep, according to court papers. The witness said Wooden repeatedly walked back and forth yelling, “Wake up. Wake up,” to the boy but that Carter never moved. The witness said Wooden then removed Carter from the Jeep and that the boy’s body went limp in Wooden’s arms as Wooden carried the boy into his apartment. Wooden called paramedics at about 7 p.m.

Wooden was arrested over the weekend. In court Monday, prosecutor Cynthia Wright argued Wooden should be held in jail because he “violently and verbally assaulted a 1-year-old child” while on probation in another case.

Wright added Wooden had a history of domestic violence, including 16 previous contacts with law enforcement in Prince George’s County, many of which Wright said involved domestic violence cases, she said.

A judge ordered Wooden held in D.C. jail until his next hearing on June 6.