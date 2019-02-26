A D.C. man was charged with murder and assault with a dangerous weapon after a fatal shooting in January and another shooting earlier this month, police said.

At around 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW for the report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 22-year-old Davane Williams, of Northeast, dead at the scene, the statement said.

On Tuesday, 22-year-old Tyree Irving, of Northeast, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed in Williams’s shooting, police said.

Police also said Irving was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly shot a person in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street NW on Feb. 18. The victim in that shooting was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Police did not provide information about a motive in either shooting.

