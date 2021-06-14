In an affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court, police said that after the crash, Lewis, who stayed at the scene, was asked by an officer whether he had been drinking, and he replied, “Like an hour or two ago.” He was unsteady on his feet, his breath smelled of alcohol and he kept demanding an ambulance even after one had arrived, according to the affidavit.
Charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving, Lewis made his initial Superior Court appearance Monday before Magistrate Judge Sean C. Staples, who ordered him jailed at least until his next hearing, set for July 7.
Although Lewis did not enter a plea, his attorney, Carrie Weletz, said the case against him is weak, and she urged Staples to release him pending prosecution.
“There is absolutely, I don’t think, any evidence . . . that Mr. Lewis was driving under the influence or driving while impaired,” she said. Referring to the affidavit, she said, “There’s nothing in the document to show . . . this was anything other than a terrible accident.”
She told Staples that releasing Lewis would not pose a threat to public safety. She described him as a college graduate who owns an event-booking business, Black Label Entertainment, and shares custody of his children, ages 3 and 9. He has a history of arrests for minor drug crimes, she said, but the cases “are very old.”
But Staples, in ordering him jailed, sided with Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamie Carter, who said Lewis’s unspecified “prior contacts” with police involved “assaultive behavior.”
Both lawyers said Lewis had no previous DUI arrests.
The fatal incident was one of two serious crashes Sunday allegedly involving drunken driving in the District, according to police.
In the other, a speeding Acura went out of control near Southern Avenue and 30th Street SE shortly after 6:30 p.m., striking a parked car, then hitting two pedestrians, a man and a 3-year-old girl, police said. They said the man declined medical treatment but the girl was hospitalized in critical condition.
A 36-year-old D.C. woman was charged with driving under the influence, police said.
In Lewis’s case, an officer said in the affidavit that moments after he arrived at the scene, the man said: “I’m right here. I was driving.” He said again and again, “I’m so sorry,” before his demeanor changed from contrite to angry, the affidavit says.
“The defendant then became irate, stating that he was about to give the victim CPR,” although the unconscious victim was breathing at that point. “A person in the crowd responded that he does not need CPR,” the officer wrote.
“The defendant demanded that an ambulance be called,” the affidavit says. “The officer and members of the gathered crowd attempted to calm the defendant, and the officer assured him that an ambulance already had been called.” The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a few hours later.
“Officers smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the defendant,” the affidavit says, adding that his “eyes were watery” as he sat on the curb.
