On Thursday, Jahmar Thaxter, 28, of Northeast Washington was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting, according to the statement.

Charging documents said the shooting occurred during an armed home invasion, and that the victim was involved in the sale of narcotics and was targeted for drugs and money he kept in the residence.

Police said Thaxter was served the warrant in prison, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for pistol-whipping a man behind a Georgia Avenue market in Northwest Washington in 2016.

