A man was charged with murder Thursday in a fatal shooting in Northeast Washington in 2016, police said.

On Dec. 8, 2016, officers responded to the 600 block of Nicholson Street NE for a report of an unconscious person, D.C. police said in a statement. They found Victor Bolden, 26, of Northeast Washington suffering from a gunshot wound in a residence. He died at the scene, the statement said.

On Thursday, Jahmar Thaxter, 28, of Northeast Washington was charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting, according to the statement.

Charging documents said the shooting occurred during an armed home invasion, and that the victim was involved in the sale of narcotics and was targeted for drugs and money he kept in the residence.

Police said Thaxter was served the warrant in prison, where he is serving a 10-year sentence for pistol-whipping a man behind a Georgia Avenue market in Northwest Washington in 2016.

