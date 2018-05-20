Police arrested a 28-year-old D.C. man Sunday on felony murder charges in connection with death of a 1-year-old infant in Southeast last week.

Brian Jamal Wooden, of Southeast, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Carter Sanders, D.C. police said. Wooden is the boyfriend of the child’s mother, police spokeswoman Karimah Bilal said.

Police said authorities were called to the 4700 block of Benning Road SE about 7 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an unconscious child. Police found Sanders unresponsive, and he was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Sanders, who was in Wooden’s care at the time, died due to “multiple blunt force injuries” and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Bilal said more information would be available during Wooden’s court appearance.