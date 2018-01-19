A D.C. man was charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Southeast Washington last month, authorities said Thursday.

Around 11 a.m. on Dec. 23, officers responded to the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE for the report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 22-year-old Maleak Coffin of Southeast suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle, and he was transported to a hospital where he died on Dec. 26, the statement said.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Robert Handsome Washington of Southeast was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed in the shooting, according to the statement.

Washington is the second person charged with murder in Coffin’s death. On Jan. 2, Derrick Hart, 22, of Southeast, was also charged with first-degree murder while armed.