A 21-year-old D.C. man was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder in the September death of an infant girl who suffered an array of injuries, including burns, authorities said.

The victim, 6-month-old Brooklynn Zakiyaa Hill-Davis, was found suffering from injuries Sept. 5 by police who were called to her home in the 1900 block of Valley Terrace SE. After the girl died in a hospital five days later, an autopsy revealed hemorrhaging in her back, a possible fracture of her right femur and “thermal trauma” to her abdomen, back and lower chest, authorities said.

The D.C. medical examiner’s office ruled that Brooklynn was a victim of homicide and had died of medical complications related to the burns.

The suspect, Bobby Reginald Davis Jr., of Southeast Washington, was due to make his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Saturday. A police spokesman declined to specify any family relationship between Davis and the infant, saying that was “still under investigation.”