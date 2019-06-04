A D.C. man was charged with murder Monday in a stabbing in Southeast Washington last month.

On May 26, officers arrived at the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE in response to a report of a stabbing, D.C. police said in a statement.

They found 44-year-old Michael Hooker of Southeast with laceration wounds, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

On Monday, police said 35-year-old Travis Russell of Southeast had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed in Hooker’s killing.

No further information was immediately available.

