On Thursday, police said they arrested 24-year-old Brian Keith Peters of the District in the shooting, which police said occurred during a carjacking, and he was charged with first-degree murder, robbery and additional charges.
Peters and Moreno did not know each other, according to police, and Peters is in custody in the District on unrelated charges.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 301-516-2512.
There have been 20 homicides in Prince George’s County so far this year, according to The Washington Post’s homicide database.