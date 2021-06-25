By Dan Rosenzweig-ZiffJune 25, 2021 at 6:46 p.m. UTCshareA Northeast Washington man was charged with second-degree murder in a June killing, according to D.C. police.Khalid Claggett, 37, is accused in the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Isaac Aull Jr., also of Northeast Washington. Aull was killed on Friday, June 11 in the 1600 Block of Franklin Street NE.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-right. Today's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.