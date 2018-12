D.C. police announced an arrest Sunday in a double homicide in Northeast Washington in April.

Police charged 41-year-old Alphonso Walker of the District with two counts of first-degree, premeditated murder while armed in the April 25 fatal shootings of Dalonte Wilson, 23, of Northeast and Antone Brown, 44, of Capitol Heights.

Police say the bodies of the two men were found in a home in the 400 block of 61st Street Northeast.