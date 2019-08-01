A 41-year-old Washington man was arrested and charged with voyeurism after police said he used a cellphone to record a juvenile using a bathroom at Nationals Park stadium in Southeast.

The incident happened around noon on Wednesday. Jeffrey Douglass Kaliel of Northwest was arrested after officers responded to the ballpark, D.C. police said.

