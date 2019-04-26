During a 2016 vigil, Thetis Nixon-Jackson, wife of Alonzo Jackson, who was shot dead after filling his tank at a gas station, embraces friends and family in Capitol Heights. On Friday, Demarko Wheeler was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing. (Amanda Voisard/For the Washington Post)

A man arrested in the slaying of a 68-year-old man during a carjacking at a gas station was found guilty of first-degree murder on Friday, according to prosecutors.

Demarko Wheeler, 23, was also convicted of armed carjacking and other related charges in the 2016 fatal shooting of Alonzo Jackson, the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office said Friday.

Jackson was pumping gas on the morning of July 20, 2016 when Wheeler shot him and tried to steal his 2015 Dodge Charger, prosecutors and police said. After getting in the car, Wheeler realized the key was not inside the vehicle. He then stood over Jackson with a gun and demanded the key, prosecutors said. Jackson’s car was later found abandoned and burned, police had said at the time.

Jackson, a former Marine, had just finished taking his wife to work that day and was filling up at a station on Marlboro Pike to take his best friend to a medical appointment, Jackson’s family said at a vigil two years ago.

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a verdict in the four-day trial, prosecutors said.

“Because of his crimes, a man who sacrificed and served our country, lost his life and his family has lost their loved one,” Prince Goerge’s County State’s Attorney Aisha N. Braveboy said in a statement. “My office will be requesting that the court impose a sentence that recognizes the heinous acts Mr. Wheeler committed.”

Wheeler faces life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on July 23.

