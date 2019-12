They found Lorenzo Slaughter of Northeast was a passenger in an SUV traveling southbound on Harry S. Truman Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking a tree, the statement said.

Slaughter was taken to a hospital, where he died Thursday, according to the statement, and the driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said, and anyone with information about it may contact them at 301-731-4422.

