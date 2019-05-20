A Washington man escaped Sunday night from a local jail, officials said, after he was arrested and charged in connection with several grand larcenies.

Donald Bernard Lewis, 53, was arrested on Saturday on three grand-larceny charges. Officials at the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office said it was “an errant release” from the local jail.

In a Twitter message, sheriff’s office officials said, “We’re working with US Marshals Service to locate and apprehend Lewis. Local authorities were notified.”

Read more:



Authorities are looking for Donald Bernard Lewis, 53, of D.C., who escaped from a Fairfax County jail. He was arrested on three grand larceny charges. (Fairfax Sheriff's Office)

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news