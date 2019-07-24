A District man faces more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter after he struck and killed a bicyclist in April in the stolen van he was driving as he was fleeing police.

Robert Earl Little Jr., 25, of Northwest Washington was arrested and originally charged with second-degree murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the April 19 death of 54-year-old David Salovesh of Northeast Washington.

In D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday, Little, with his public defender, pleaded guilty in Salovesh’s death. As part of the plea, prosecutors agreed to a sentence of 8½ years in prison. If the case had gone to trial and Little had been found guilty, he could have faced a maximum of 30 years.

Critics had wondered whether D.C. police officers, after switching on their emergency lights while behind the van, were chasing Little through crowded District streets when the van struck Salovesh.

Court documents say the officers “discontinued” efforts to stop the vehicle after it became apparent the van was not going to stop. Police officials later said officers used a car-mounted license plate reader — a device that scans plate numbers to check a vehicle’s status — and received an alert about the white Dodge Grand Caravan at Benning Road and Florida Avenue NE just after 10 a.m. that day.

According to court documents, Salovesh was resting on his bike, waiting at a traffic signal when he was struck. After the impact, the van, now with Salovesh attached to the vehicle, crashed into a nearby tree, pinning Salovesh against the tree, according to charging documents.



Flowers are placed near 12th Street and Florida Avenue NE on April 21, the site where D.C. cyclist David Salovesh, 54, was stuck and killed by a stolen minivan whose driver was fleeing police at high speed in the District. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Little is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 27 by Judge Craig Iscoe.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news