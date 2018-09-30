A Northeast Washington man was fatally shot early Sunday at a location along Benning Road, the latest victim in a rash of violence in the area, including a quadruple shooting and another homicide, according to D.C. police.

Police said 27-year-old Wilbert Brooks died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police did not have a suspect in the shooting, which took place just before 12:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Benning Road Northeast, authorities said.

Officers found Brooks shortly thereafter and he was pronounced dead.

It was the second homicide in less than a week and at least the fourth shooting along a section of Benning Road Northeast between Starburst Plaza and the Anacostia River. Last weekend, four people were wounded in a shooting in the 1800 block of Benning Road. Then Monday, 25-year-old Marquiawn Williams was fatally shot on the same block, according to police. On Tuesday, two men were wounded in a shooting in the 2300 block of Benning Road NE.

Police arrested and charged two men last week with assault with intent to kill in the quadruple shooting. Police said the cases on the same block were not related. Authorities are seeking a person of interest in connection with the homicide.

Police did not say Sunday if the early-morning shooting was connected to any of the previous cases.

Police asked anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text message tips to 50411.