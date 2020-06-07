By Martin Weil closeMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJune 7, 2020 at 10:24 AM EDTAn 18-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Washington, police said.Marquis Harrod, of Southeast, was found about 4:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road NE, by officers who went to the area after receiving a report of a shooting.Harrod had been shot “multiple times” and died at the scene, D.C. police said. Get our Coronavirus Updates newsletterReceive the most important pandemic developments in your inbox every day. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.