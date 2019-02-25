A D.C. man was shot and killed Sunday night in Southeast Washington, police said.

At around 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 46th Place in Southeast for the report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 33-year-old Mark Mosley of Northwest dead at the scene after being shot multiple times.

No further information about the shooting was immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 202-727-9099.

Tracking D.C.-area homicides

