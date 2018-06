A D.C. man was fatally shot early Tuesday in Southwest Washington, police said.

About 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the unit block of P Street SW for a reported shooting, D.C. police said in statement. They found Syles Kealoha, 24, of Southwest Washington suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 202-727-9099.