A 21-year old man was fatally shot in Northwest on Saturday night, D.C. police said Sunday.

Police identified the victim as Curtis Davis, of Southeast.

Officers responding to a report of the sound of gunfire in the 1100 block of 1st Street Northwest at around 6:19 p.m. found Davis wounded. He was transported to a hospital were he was pronounced dead.

The homicide is under investigation, and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction.