A 19-year-old Southeast Washington man was fatally shot Saturday night in the city’s 136th homicide of the year, authorities said Sunday.

Patrol officers found the victim, Trayvon Wood, in the 4400 block of Douglas Street NW about 5:17 p.m., police said in a statement. They said Wood, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was later declared dead at a hospital.

“A second victim sought treatment at an area hospital for a nonlife threatening gunshot wound,” the statement said. The shootings remained under investigation Sunday.

Through all of last year, the District recorded 94 homicides. This year’s body count surpassed that number several weeks ago.