A D.C. man was fatally stabbed late Sunday night in southern Maryland, authorities said.

Michael Ross Bethea, 47, of the District was stabbed on Bay Drive in Chaptico in St. Mary’s County, the county sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Bethea was involved in a family dispute before being stabbed outside a house. The circumstances remain under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

