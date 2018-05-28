A 24-year-old D.C. man was shot and killed early Monday in the 700 block of Langston Terrace NE, police said.

Anthony Jerome Clark was found on Langston Terrace shortly after 2:30 a.m., after police officers from the 5th District heard gunshots, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Clark, of Southeast Washington, had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s text tip line by texting 50411. Individuals who provide information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.