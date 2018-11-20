A 20-year-old D.C. man was found guilty of first-degree murder Monday in a fatal shooting that followed a robbery in 2016, prosecutors said.

[D.C. man arrested in February 2016 homicide]

Kenneth Adams shot and killed 21-year-old Dante Kinard near 19th Street and Benning Road NE in 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement. On Feb. 15, 2016, Adams and two others robbed a woman and “threatened her brother would be next,” authorities said. The woman’s brother later confronted Adams. On Feb. 19, 2016, Adams fired multiple times at the woman’s brother, but he was not hurt. Instead, the gunfire killed Kinard, who was part of a group with the woman’s brother, the statement said.

On Monday, Adams was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and a weapons charge in a jury trial, prosecutors said. Adams has been incarcerated since he was arrested in 2016.