A jury found a District man not guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl after the man’s attorneys argued that their client had fired in self-defense at another gunman.

Following a two-week trial in D.C. Superior Court, the jury spent less than a day in deliberations before it acquitted Saeve Evans, 32, of second-degree murder and other charges in the death of Breyona McMillian. McMillian was killed the day after Thanksgiving in 2016 as she hung out with Evans and another friend in the courtyard of the Potomac Gardens housing complex on Capitol Hill.

During the trial, federal prosecutors said gunfire began when a black car pulled up to the complex just before noon. They said Evans wrongly thought a man inside the vehicle was someone with whom he had a longtime feud, and that he began shooting in fear, mistakenly killing Breyona.

Prosecutors said Evans was the only gunman, and his rival was not in the vehicle.

[Pair’s long-running feud resulted in killing of teenage girl, D.C. prosecutors say]

But Evans’s public defenders, James King and Stephany Reaves, argued that a man in the car fired first and that those bullets killed Breyona. They told the jury that the man was Sean Shuler, 26, who, years earlier, had been convicted of shooting Evans.



Breyona McMillian (D.C. Police)

“When that dark car began shooting in their direction at Mr. Evans and Breyona, he did what the law allows him to do,” Reaves told the jury of Evans. “He fired back in self-defense at the car.”

During his closing arguments, King said the car slowly approached the courtyard and Evans saw the window rolled down.

Prosecutors had planned to call Shuler as a witness in their case and told jurors he would testify he was not in the car.

But on Jan. 26, two days after the trial began, Shuler was fatally shot with two other men. No arrests have been made.

[Mayor Bowser, D.C. police ask for public’s help in solving triple homicide in Southeast]



Saeve Evans, 32, of Southeast Washington. (D.C. Police)

Over a period of years, Evans and Shuler have been locked in what court papers describe as an “ongoing beef,” a cycle of violence and retribution.

Shuler was sentenced to three years in jail in Evans’s shooting in 2012. Police later accused Evans of shooting into a cookout where Shuler was a guest and wounding six people. The charges against Evans in that incident eventually were dropped.

The jury on Friday did find Evans guilty of possession of an unregistered gun. He was ordered to remain in D.C. jail until he is sentenced in May. He faces a three-year mandatory prison sentence.

Breyona’s mother, grandmother, aunts and other family member attended each day of the trial. But after the verdicts were read, family members declined to comment. One family member, when contacted by phone, said, “It is not a good time right now.”

During the trial, a forensic gun expert testified that 12 of the 16 bullets found at the scene came from the same gun. But the expert was unable to conclude whether the other four bullets came from that gun or a different weapon.

Also, a 19-year-old woman who was with Breyona and Evans at the time of the shooting testified that she did not see where the bullets came from or who was firing.

Witness security became a concern during the trial after Shuler’s death.

[Witness says she did not see who shot her teenage friend in D.C.]

That woman initially did not show up for court and prosecutors alleged she had been threatened by Evans during a call from the jail. After Judge Craig Iscoe granted a brief delay in the trial, the woman was located by authorities and she testified she was not threatened by Evans.

Evans’s attorney said his client was not linked to Shuler’s death, and Iscoe said there was no indication Shuler’s shooting was connected to Evans or the murder trial.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

Read more:

‘They’re pioneers’: Two women rise through the male-dominated ranks of D.C.’s fire department

U.S. to push D.C. gun cases into federal court as Washington struggles with a 40 percent murder spike

He put 224 guns on the streets. One was used to kill his cousin.

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news