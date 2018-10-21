D.C. police said a 28-year-old man died Sunday after being found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on a heavily traveled block of New York Avenue NW near North Capitol Street.

Marc Anthony Bolden, of Northwest, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being transported from the scene in the unit block of New York Avenue NW, near Dunbar High School, police said.

Bolden was found after police responded to a report of the sound of gunshots at about 7:15 a.m., authorities said.

It was at least the third homicide of the weekend and the 134th of the year for the city.

Homicide detectives are investigating and said tips can be submitted by calling police at 202-727-9099 or sending a text message to 50411.