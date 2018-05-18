A District man was sentenced to 33 years in prison Friday in the fatal shootings of his two housemates in 2016.

David Bright, 31, pleaded guilty in February in D.C. Superior Court to two counts of second-degree murder in the shootings of Clifton Francis, 51, and David Watkins, 45. The motive remains unclear.

On Feb. 18, 2016, Bright walked into the house in the 500 block of 58th Street NE about 12:55 p.m. and found Watkins and Francis sitting in the living room watching TV, prosecutors said. Another housemate was in the kitchen, prosecutors said. Bright then walked upstairs to his bedroom, came back down and pointed a gun at Francis and began shooting, hitting Francis multiple times in his head and chest.

A witness told police Watkins then screamed: “What are you doing? Are you crazy?” Bright then turned and shot Watkins several times. Watkins crawled to his bedroom and was able to call police. He later died of his wounds.

The third housemate, prosecutors said, ran to his bedroom and closed the door. Bright then fled the house. He was arrested the next day.