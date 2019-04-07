A 28-year-old man died after he was shot several times early Sunday in Southeast Washington, D.C. police said.

Police identified the victim as Montray Brown, also of Southeast.

At about 1:35 a.m., police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Wagner Street SE. They found Brown in an apartment building, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded, but Brown was dead, D.C. police said. Brown was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The homicide is under investigation and police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the homicide that leads to an arrest and conviction.