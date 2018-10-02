A D.C. man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Friday after fatally stabbing a man with a screwdriver during a fight in Columbia Heights in July, prosecutors said.

About 4:30 p.m. on July 27, an off-duty D.C. police officer saw two men fighting at 14th Street and Perry Place NW, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, Jessie K. Liu, said in a statement.

One man, identified as 54-year-old Alton Rivers of Northwest, stabbed the other, identified as 68-year-old Anthony Anderson of Northwest, with a screwdriver, and Anderson died of two stab wounds to the chest, the statement said.

Rivers pleaded guilty on Friday to voluntary manslaughter and is to be sentenced in December, prosecutors said.