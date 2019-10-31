The plea comes after Charles Edward Benson, also of the District, pleaded guilty in September to the same charges.

Prosecutors said Hawkins and Benson went to the Cityside Apartments on Richmond Highway to steal from cars in the early hours of May 20, 2016. Sampson, who lived in the complex and worked at Fort Hunt Elementary School, came home around 2 a.m. after a night out.

Sampson was on the phone with a friend, who heard the killing unfold. After Sampson got out of his car in the parking lot, the friend heard Sampson tell someone “Hey, are you good?” he testified at an earlier hearing. A single shot rang out.

Police officers found Sampson lying dead next to his car.

Benson and Hawkins were eventually tied to the slaying through fingerprints, a GPS ankle monitor Benson was wearing, the testimony of witnesses and other evidence. Benson was arrested in September 2018 and Hawkins in January.

“Your honor, I realize I made mistakes,” Hawkins said in his only comment during the hearing.

