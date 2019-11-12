A District man has pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter in a traffic collision in July that killed two men sitting on a park bench in Northwest Washington.

Late last week Jeoffrey R. Williams, 57, of Southeast Washington, pleaded guilty to driving a 2003 GMC Yukon SUV at a high speed just before midnight on July 10. Prosecutors say Williams drove on the wrong side of the road, into James Monroe Park in the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW and struck Dwight Thomas Spriggs, 42, and Jesus Llanes-Dati, 63, both of who were sitting on the bench.