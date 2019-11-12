Williams was arrested at the scene. Prosecutors say a blood test later revealed Williams was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Authorities also determined he was driving 63 mph in a 25 mph zone and failed to brake as he approached the bench.
AD
AD
As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Williams faces a total prison sentence for both deaths of between six and 10 years.
Williams entered the plea in D.C. Superior Court on Friday. The U.S. attorney’s office announced the plea Tuesday.
Williams is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Todd Edelman on Feb. 14.
AD
AD