Relatives of Steve Slaughter, including his mother, Tiffanie Jones, right, leave D.C. Superior Court on Wednesday following a hearing. Steve, 14, was shot to death during a botched robbery in January. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

A District man who police said admitted taking part in the deadly botched robbery of a 14-year-old boy stood in shackles before a D.C. Superior Court judge Wednesday, prepared to plead guilty to second-degree murder. Anthony Deandre Allen already had signed an agreement with the U.S. attorney’s office, and all that remained was for him to say: “Guilty.” In the second row of the courtroom gallery, the victim’s mother leaned forward in her seat, expecting that one of the men allegedly responsible for her grief was about to meet justice.

Then an odd thing happened — a rare occurrence in Superior Court, where most criminal cases end in plea bargains, saving the time and expense of trials.

At the last moment, Allen announced through his lawyer that he wanted a better deal. And when the prosecutor in the case wouldn’t give him one, he backed out of his agreement, saying through his attorney that he would rather go to trial on a charge of first-degree murder and take his chances with a jury.

Allen, 22, is charged in the death of Steve Slaughter, a high school freshman gunned down on the night of Jan. 14 while he and two friends were walking along Minnesota Avenue SE with bags of snacks from a 7-Eleven. After his arrest, police said, Allen admitted to being involved in the killing and identified two alleged accomplices, one of whom he said was the gunman. But police apparently have not found enough corroborating evidence to justify arresting the others.

After one of the assailants pointed a .45-caliber pistol at the boys, the three youths ran and the gunman opened fire, killing Steve. His friends, also 14, escaped unharmed.

Steve Slaughter played organized football every season, starting in the first grade. Here, at 12, he poses during practice with the Southeast Tarheels youth league team. (Family photo)

In the District, first-degree murder is punishable by life in prison. Second-degree murder is punishable by up to a life sentence; lesser terms are possible.

On Wednesday, after Allen signed the plea agreement at the defendant’s table and Superior Court Judge Craig Iscoe carefully explained to him the legal implications of forgoing a trial, it was almost time for Allen to enter his plea. Instead, he asked to confer with his lawyer, Madalyn Harvey, in the cellblock behind the courtroom.

When they returned about 15 minutes later, Harvey told the judge that Allen wanted her to pose a question on the record. Then she turned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Gilead Light, asking if the prosecutor would make “a more favorable plea offer.”

“This is the final offer from the government,” Light replied. “And it does expire today.”

With that, the judge said to Allen: “They’re never going to make a better offer than this, you understand that?” Allen replied: “Yup.”

The judge asked, for the last time, whether he wanted the deal or not.

“Nope,” Allen said. And he was led away, back to jail.

Steve and his two friends had purchased candy, chips and sodas at the 7-Eleven on 14th Street SE. As they left the store shortly before 7 p.m., they probably had less than $20 collectively, one of the friends said in an interview. He said Steve had no money.

They were headed back to Steve’s aunt’s apartment, where they had been playing a football video game that Sunday, the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The suspects drove off empty-handed in a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked a few nights earlier.

Steve was the city’s fifth homicide victim in what has turned out to be a violent year in the nation’s capital, with 145 slayings so far, up 46 percent from the same period in 2017. He was one of at least a dozen juvenile homicide victims this year.

Police recovered the stolen Mercedes four nights after the shooting and said they found Allen’s left thumbprint on the outside mirror on the driver’s side. They also said that Allen’s cellphone records suggest that he was in the Mercedes and near the crime scene at the time of the killing. After Allen was arrested March 5, police said, he confessed to being involved in the botched robbery, saying he was the driver, not the shooter.

His two alleged accomplices are identified in court documents only as “Subject #4” and “Subject #5” (or “S4” and “S5”). Allen said S5 was the shooter, according to a police affidavit. However, absent corroborating evidence, the statement of one suspect in a crime generally is not enough to warrant the arrests of others. While police seek additional evidence against S4 and S5, the two remain on the streets.

Allen has no criminal convictions as adult. But he has previously faced weapons charges.

On Nov. 25, 2016, armed guards at a housing complex in Northeast Washington surrounded a group of males, including Allen, who were gambling in a building lobby, a police affidavit says. It says a guard frisked Allen and found a 7.65-caliber Beretta semiautomatic pistol in a pocket of his coat. He pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of carrying a pistol without a license.

It turned out that the guard had frisked Allen unconstitutionally, violating his Fourth Amendment right against unlawful search and seizure. In April 2017, a judge dismissed the case.

Ten days later, on May 6, 2017, police in Southeast Washington saw four males, including Allen, walking in the vicinity of where a gunshot had just been heard, an affidavit says. It says that after Allen reached furtively into his waistband, the officers unzipped his pants and found a .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic with 23 bullets in a high-capacity clip.

He again pleaded not guilty to carrying a pistol without a license. And he was again freed by the Bill of Rights.

Last July, a federal court struck down the city’s law governing handgun carry permits, saying it was unconstitutionally restrictive. Allen’s attorney immediately cast him as a victim of the flawed statute, arguing in Superior Court that the law had “made it impossible for Mr. Allen to obtain a license to carry a pistol for self-defense.” Thus, the lawyer said, the gun charge against him “must be dismissed as a violation of the Second Amendment.”

A judge granted the motion in September 2017 and the case was dropped.

On Dec. 21, 2017, three weeks before Steve was shot, a homemade music video was posted on YouTube featuring Allen and five of his acquaintances, police said. An affidavit describes the six amateur performers as being armed with the firepower of an infantry squad — assault rifles and semiautomatic pistols.

Police said two of the young men in video with Allen were “Subject #4” and “Subject #5,” his alleged accomplices in the fatal stickup. Police said “Subject #4,” an 18-year-old resident of Northeast Washington, can be seen in the video holding a gun that detectives think is the .45-caliber semiautomatic that would eventually be used to kill Steve.

The gun was later found in the glove compartment of the stolen Mercedes when police recovered the vehicle four nights after the fatal shooting.