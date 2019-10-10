During the trial, when the woman took the witness stand to be cross-examined by Graham, Graham asked the woman a number of questions including “Do you think the defendant is handsome?” and “Have you ever seen the movie ‘Fifty Shades of Grey?’ ”

The un­or­tho­dox questioning and other conduct prompted Judge Danya Dayson to order that Graham, who has a history of mental illness, undergo additional evaluations at St. Elizabeths, the District’s psychiatric hospital.

Psychologist Shilpa Krishnan concluded in a report that although Graham had a history of schizophrenia, he was able to “demonstrate an excellent factual understanding of the legal proceedings against him” as well as the role of the defendant, attorney, prosecutors and judge.

In the report, Krishnan wrote that Graham on Oct. 8 threw a “urine-soaked” paper towel” at a St. Elizabeths staff member. According to a separate document obtained by The Washington Post, Graham was put in restraints for about two hours and medicated following the incident.

Dayson, based on the report, ordered the trial to resume Thursday afternoon where Graham is expected to continue his cross-examination of the woman who accused him of assaulting her.

Closing arguments could be as early as Tuesday.

