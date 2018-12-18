A District man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday for attacking a federal prosecutor outside D.C. Superior Court in April.

Maurice Hight, 28, pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court to one count of felony assault on a federal official and was sentenced by Judge Paul L. Friedman. Hight’s sister, Tiera, who also was charged in the case, pleaded guilty to one federal misdemeanor count of assault on a federal official and to one District misdemeanor count of assault. Tiera Hight is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

According to prosecutors, on April 5 the Hights were in court where their brother, Tyrone Hight, was found guilty of first-degree murder. After the verdict, Tiera Hight confronted a prosecutor who had worked on the case and the victim’s daughter. Tiera Hight began to spit on and attack the daughter, she admitted in plea documents.

Maurice Hight circled the pair, then grabbed the prosecutor, Kendra Briggs, when she tried to intervene, punching her and “taking her to the ground,” according to court papers. He was arrested by two deputy U.S. marshals who were at the courthouse.

Briggs, one of the lead prosecutors in the 2014 D.C. misdemeanor assault trial of R&B singer Chris Brown and his bodyguard, suffered bruises and swelling on the right side of her face and an arm.