The dispute, prosecutors say, was over a missing gun. According to federal prosecutors, Horton kept a gun behind his grandmother’s home on Haley Terrace in SE Washington. When the gun went missing, Horton believed Coleman had stolen the weapon and disrespected him.

On the evening of June 19, 2008, prosecutors say, Horton confronted the 30-year-old Coleman about the gun. That night, Coleman was sitting in his vehicle outside his home in the initial block of Brandywine Street SW when Horton approached him and asked him about the missing gun.

When Coleman denied knowing anything about it, prosecutors say, Horton then reached through the driver’s side window of the car, punched Coleman several times, then pulled out another gun and shot Coleman four times at close range in his face, neck, back and forearm.

Horton was arrested seven years later in 2015 in Concord, N.C., where he fled weeks after the shooting. He was charged with first degree murder after a witness to whom Horton had allegedly confessed came forward to authorities.

While in jail awaiting trial, prosecutors say Horton then hatched a scheme to intimidate the witness from testifying by contacting individuals via the jail’s phone system and through letters to find someone to threaten or even kill the witness. Coleman also used the jail’s phones to find personal information on the lead D.C. homicide detective on his case in an effort to threaten the detective’s family, prosecutors said.

In August, as the case was nearing trial, Horton pleaded guilty to second degree murder while armed. As part of his deal, Coleman also pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice.

The gun was never recovered nor was it ever linked to Coleman, prosecutors said.

