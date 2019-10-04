A D.C. man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for the 2016 shooting death of an unarmed man who authorities said was trying to defuse a disagreement.

A D.C. Superior Court jury in April found Andre Becton, 27, guilty of second-degree murder while armed and other firearm offenses in the slaying of 35-year-old Darnell “Kirk” Peoples Sr.

According to prosecutors, on the evening of Sept. 15, 2016, Peoples and a woman walked up to a group of men shooting dice in the 600 block of Mellon Street SE. At some point, prosecutors said, Peoples made a remark that offended the men. Becton, who was in the group, confronted Peoples. Peoples tried to calm the situation, but Becton pulled out a gun and shot Peoples twice in the neck and left hip.

Becton was arrested in October 2016, in part as a result of a dying declaration by Peoples, who told police when they arrived that “Dre from Trenton Park” shot him.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Juliet McKenna oversaw the trial and Becton’s sentencing.

