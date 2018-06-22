A District man was sentenced to 45 years in prison Friday for the 2014 fatal shooting of a man during an illegal drug buy.

In April, James Young, 25, was found guilty in D.C. Superior Court of first-degree felony murder and armed robbery in the fatal shooting of Willard Carlos Shelton, 38, of Alexandria.

According to prosecutors, Shelton met Young and Young’s 26-year-old friend Tyrone Michael Hight at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 31, 2014, in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road in Southeast Washington to buy drugs. But instead of selling narcotics, authorities said, Young and Hight pistol-whipped Shelton and then shot him as Shelton tried to run away.

After the shooting, Hight and Young broke into a nearby apartment and hid the gun used in the killing, authorities said. Prosecutors said Young later threatened a witness in an effort to stop the person from cooperating with authorities. Young also was found guilty of obstruction of justice in the case.

Young and Hight were tried together and both found guilty. But Hight’s sentencing was delayed. Hight petitioned the judge for a new attorney and was granted a hearing in his case. Judge Milton C. Lee Jr. agreed to appoint a new attorney and temporarily defer sentencing.