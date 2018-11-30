A District man who police say was high on PCP when he carjacked a Metrobus and then fatally struck a pedestrian was sentenced to more than 21 years in prison Friday.

Keith Loving, 33, pleaded guilty in July to carjacking and voluntary manslaughter while armed in the 2016 death of Anthony Payne, who was struck by the bus driven by Loving as Payne stood on a sidewalk.

Prosecutors say that at about 10:30 a.m. on May 3, 2016, Loving boarded a Metrobus in the 3800 block of Jay Street NE, pulled out a pair of needle-nosed pliers and wrestled with the driver. Four passengers on the bus ran out the back door as the two struggled over the weapon. Authorities say Loving then pushed the driver off the bus, sat in the operator’s seat and began driving away.

[Police describe hijacking of D.C. Metrobus that led to deadly collision]

Prosecutors say Loving drove into a gas station in the 4200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue NE. After stopping briefly, he tried to pull out of the gas station and struck the 40-year-old Payne, who was standing near a trash container.

Loving was arrested at the scene. Authorities say he tested positive for PCP.

Since his arrest, Loving has been at St. Elizabeths, the District’s psychiatric hospital, where he has been treated.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Ronna L. Beck sentenced Loving to 21½ years in prison, which was agreed to by prosecutors and Loving’s attorneys as part of his plea deal.