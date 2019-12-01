(iStock)By Allison Klein closeAllison KleinAnchor of the Inspired Life blogEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDecember 1, 2019 at 12:17 PM ESTA 22-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.Officers found DeAngelo Ross about 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Shipley Terrace SE.Ross, who lived in Southeast, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.Detectives had not made an arrest as of Sunday morning. They asked that anyone with information on the shooting call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy