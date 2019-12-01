A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Officers found DeAngelo Ross about 8 p.m. in the 2800 block of Shipley Terrace SE.

Ross, who lived in Southeast, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives had not made an arrest as of Sunday morning. They asked that anyone with information on the shooting call 202-727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.