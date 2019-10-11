A D.C. police report said the victim was found in front of a barbershop called Nooks around 7:56 p.m. Tuesday and was rushed unconscious to a hospital. He died Thursday, police said. The victim’s mother had said Wednesday that her son was on life support.

Tuesday’s shooting was one of several fatal shootings reported this week. It was also the District’s 134 homicide so far this year.

AD

On Thursday afternoon, a D.C. Housing Authority worker was fatally shot in the 1200 block of I Street SE, near Capitol Hill. Police said he was apparently robbed while eating lunch in his car.

AD

A 15-year-old Anacostia High School student was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Later that night, ­police said a man with special needs and his home health aide were shot and killed during a suspected robbery at a Northeast Washington rowhouse.

The Tuesday shooting in Northeast Washington happened in the 5200 block of Sheriff Road, a gathering spot outside a small commercial strip. People who hang out there have complained about police harassment.

Earlier this year, a teenager was shot in the back in that area when 40 or more bullets were sprayed in front of the barbershop in the middle of the afternoon. In July, a 32-year-old man was shot and killed near Sheriff Road. He had been one of the central activists complaining about police and had testified at a council hearing. No arrest has been made.

AD

AD

Police did not comment on a possible motive in the latest shooting on Sheriff Road. The Tuesday shooting was one of three in the District that night.

A reward is being offered for information about the shooting, authorities said.

Peter Hermann and Dana Hedgpeth contributed to this report.

AD