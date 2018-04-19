Jamar Wendell Jackson, 18, faces several charges after he tried to stab a pregnant, 16-year-old woman in the stomach with a screwdriver in Prince William County. (Prince William County Police)

Authorities said a D.C. man was arrested and charged after he tried to stab a pregnant teenager in the stomach with a screw driver.

The incident happened Wednesday around 12:13 a.m. when police in Prince William County responded to a home in the 4100 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge for a call for a domestic situation.

Police said an argument escalated between the pregnant 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man. The man — later identified as Jamar Wendell Jackson of the District — grabbed the woman by the throat and pushed her onto a bed. Police said the two were acquaintances, but did not elaborate on their relationship.

She was briefly able to get away, but the two continued to argue. He then tried to stab her in the stomach with a screw driver, according to police.

Officials said only minor injuries were reported. Police also found Jackson in possession of marijuana.

Jackson was arrested and charged with attempted malicious wounding, domestic assault and battery, along with other charges, police said. He is being held without bond, and a court date is pending. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.