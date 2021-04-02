They found that 29-year-old Khairi Sayles of the District was traveling north on Saint Barnabas Road when, for reasons still under investigation, his car left the roadway, struck a pole and overturned, the statement said.
Sayles, who was partially ejected from the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, and police found he also had been shot.
On Friday, police said Sayles’s death was being investigated as a homicide.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 301-516-2512.
There have been 37 homicides in Prince George’s County in 2021 so far, according to tracking by The Washington Post.